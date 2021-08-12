Cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India exceed 528.9 mn

-
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 52.89 crore, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.
More than 50 lakh (50,77,491) doses were administered on Thursday, according to 7 pm provisional report.
The ministry said 27,83,649 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 4,85,193 vaccine doses given as second dose, in the age group 18-44 years, on Thursday.
Cumulatively, 18,76,63,555 people in the age group 18-44 years across states/UTs have received their first dose and 1,39,23,085 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the nationwide vaccination drive, it said.
Five states--Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh--have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.
Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine, the ministry noted.
As on 209th day of the vaccination drive on Thursday, 50,77,491 vaccine doses were given.
The ministry said 39,49,956 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 11,27,535 beneficiaries received second dose of vaccine according to the provisional report till 7 pm.
Final reports would be completed for the day by late night, it said.
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from the novel continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.
