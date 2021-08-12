Delhi's Covid-19 vaccine stock to last only for eight days: Bulletin

-
ALSO READ
Govt's free vaccination policy in effect from today: All you need to know
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
Delhi: Covid-19 vaccination for 18-45 age group to begin from Monday
Long queue outside centres after Delhi starts vaccination of 18-44 age grp
Is Covid-19 vaccination lower in states with greater minority numbers?
-
The national capital's stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine will only last for eight days, according to a vaccination bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Thursday.
As of Thursday morning, the balance stock of the vaccines--Covaxin and Covishield--were 3,37,670 and 5,76,490 doses, respectively.
The bulletin noted that 48,260 doses of Covaxin and 3,29,390 doses of Covishield were added to the stock on Wednesday.
In all, the Delhi government has received 1,07,98,960 doses of vaccine to date, out of which, 27,33,660 doses were of Covaxin, and the remaining Covishield.
The city has administered 1,11,03,991 doses of vaccine, including those given at private facilities, out of which, 80,02,411 were first doses and 31,01,580 second jabs.
On Wednesday, 1,15,801 vaccine doses were administered. Of these, 71,532 were first doses and 44,269 were second ones, the bulletin said.
Delhi's current vaccination capacity is 1,77,496 doses per day, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU