Mumbai coronavirus update: 279 new Covid-19 cases, seven deaths

Mumbai reported 279 new coronavirus positive cases and seven deaths on Thursday, taking its caseload to 7,38,522 and fatality count to 15,975, a civic official said.
This is for the fourth day in a row and for the sixth time in August that the number of daily infections remained under the 300-mark, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.
The daily death count in the city also remained below 10 for the eleventh consecutive day.
The country's financial capital witnessed a marginal dip in daily COVID-19 cases and fatalities as compared to Wednesday, when it had reported 289 cases and nine deaths.
As 36,168 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the city's cumulative test count reached 85,43,032, the official said.
With 242 patients getting recuperated, the recovery count of the metropolis rose to 7,17,191.
The city's average COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 per cent, the official said, adding that it currently has 2,928 active cases.
Mumbai's case doubling rate has improved to 1,819 days, while the growth rate for the period between August 5 and 11 stood at 0.04 per cent, the official said.
There are only two containment zones in Mumbai at present and the number of building that have been sealed to break the chain of virus has come down to 31 now, he added.
On April 4 this year, Mumbai had reported the highest number of 11,163 daily cases, while the highest number of 90 fatalities were recorded on May 1.
