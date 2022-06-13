Bengaluru will be developed in planned manner with a long-term vision: CM

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai claims his visit to Delhi successful
Karnataka CM Bommai meets Amit Shah, raises hope of cabinet changes
Bommai meets Nadda, discusses Karnataka political developments
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai calls Hubballi violence a 'big conspiracy'
-
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched numerous development works in Bengaluru and said that the city would be developed in a planned manner with a long-term vision.
"Bengaluru would be developed in a planned manner with a long-term vision. It is imperative to draw new plans. Our government is working in this regard," said Bommai.
He also stressed curbing the usage of hoardings and banners in the city and advised the officials to stop the unauthorised use of flex banners.
"People should give up the habit of putting up flex banners and hoardings. Use of plastics should be curbed to the maximum extent. Civic works to the tune of Rs250 cr have been launched today. It would help in building the signal-free corridor," he added.
The Karnataka Chief Minister also highlighted the development of major storm water drains (Rajakaluves) at a cost of Rs 3000 crores.
"Unauthorised houses on these drains would be evicted. The poor would be provided alternative housing," Bommai said.
CM Bommai was speaking after launching a slew of development works including the Grade Separator at Ullala and Annapoorneshwari Nagar in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU