Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi to conduct aerial survey of Bengal with CM Mamata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived at the Kolkata airport to take stock of the situation in the wake of Amphan and will conduct an aerial survey. He was received by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister



Besides conducting aerial surveys, the Prime Minister will take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed, news agency ANI reported.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Babul Supriyo, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Debashree Chaudhuree, who hail from and Odisha, are accompanying the Prime Minister.

Ahead of meeting PM Modi, Banerjee contended that the calamity, which has wreaked havoc in the state and left at least 77 dead, is "more than a disaster".





Banerjee said it will take time to restore normalcy, with Amphan having ravaged at least seven to eight districts in Bengal, news agency PTI reported.

"This is a more than a disaster. I have not seen such devastation in my life," Banerjee told reporters at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, where she had gone to receive Modi.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to the Bengal CM and assured all possible support to overcome the crisis triggered by Amphan that has claimed at least 77 lives and left a trail of destruction in her state.





During a telephonic conversation, Patnaik enquired about the intensity of the damage caused due to the extremely severe cyclonic storm and conveyed Odisha's absolute solidarity with the people of at this hour of crisis, a statement released by the Odisha Chief Minister's Office said

Patnaik also assured all possible support to West Bengal in terms of men and materials to overcome this critical situation, it said.