Cyclone Gaja: Air India waives charges for carrying relief material

has waived charges for carrying relief materials to victims of Gaja on its flights from the capital to Chennai, following an order from Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu.

Gaja crossed the coast between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam on November 16, leaving more than 60 people dead and causing widespread damage.

Prabhu ordered to waive cargo charges for the relief material that is being sent to to help victims of the and the airline management has agreed to it, according to an official release.

Bhawan in the capital would coordinate and authorise the relief material that is to be transferred to Chennai.

"We will extend any sort of help to provide relief to the cyclone-affected areas of Tamil Nadu," Prabhu said.

The minister said that keeping in view the severe damage that the cyclone has caused to the people of Tamil Nadu, it has been decided to waive any charges for the transfer of relief material to the affected people via flights.

"I have ordered Air India to provide this relief and I am happy that they have agreed to provide much needed relief," he added.