Cyclone Jawad weakens into low-pressure area, move towards Bangladesh

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Jawad: Over 54 thousand people evacuated from 3 districts in Andhra
Cyclone Jawad likely to hit Andhra Pradesh, Odisha today morning: IMD
Cyclone Jawad: Odisha govt issues guidelines ahead of landfall
Cyclone Jawad: Rain lashes Kolkata, other parts of south Bengal
Cyclone Jawad: UGC-NET exam scheduled for Dec 5 postponed in Odisha, Andhra
-
The well-marked low-pressure area, remnant of cyclonic storm 'Jawad', has weakened into a low-pressure system over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts, the Met department said on Monday.
It is likely to weaken further and move towards Bangladesh, it said.
The metropolis experienced heavy rain owing to the weather system with office-goers and others facing a tough time reaching their destinations as several thoroughfares and low-lying localities lay inundated.
Fewer buses plied the roads during the day and traffic came to a halt at many places amid attempts by civic bodies to pump out water from the flooded areas, officials said.
Many schools in the city and suburbs declared a 'holiday' on Monday as light drizzle continued all throughout the day.
Several rivers, including Kalindi, Gaureshwar and Rayamangal, have been in spate since morning.
The Met department has predicted light to moderate rainfall over Kolkata, South and North 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, Hooghly and Nadia districts till Tuesday morning.
Many places in coastal districts of south Bengal and its neighbouring areas experienced moderate to heavy rain since Sunday morning, causing damage to standing crops in the fields.
Farmers in Sundarbans, especially in Basirhat division of North 24 Parganas, apprehended that their winter crops might get damaged as water overflowed from nearby rivers and flooded their fields
Tarakeswar in Hooghly district recorded the highest rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday at 17 cm, while Kalyani in Nadia got 12 cm, the weatherman said.
Other places which recorded significant rainfall are Barrackpore (11 cm), Kolkata airport (10 cm), Salt Lake (9 cm) and Alipore (7 cm).
Diamond Harbour, Contai, Digha and Sagar Island received 5 cm rainfall each, the Met department said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU