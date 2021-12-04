Cyclone Jawad likely to hit Andhra Pradesh, Odisha today morning: IMD

The Jawad is likely to reach north and south on Saturday morning and Puri is likely to witness heavy rains on Sunday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the Met department, Jawad lay centered at 5:30 pm of Friday over westcentral Bay of Bengal, about 300 km south-SE of Vishakhapatnam, 420 km nearly south of Gopalpur, 480 km south-SW of Puri & 560 km south-southwest of Paradip

"It is likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach west-central Bay of Bengal off north - south coasts by tomorrow, December 4 morning," said the IMD.

"Thereafter it is likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move along the coast reaching near Puri around December 5 noon. Subsequently, it is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along coastal Odisha towards West Bengal coast," said the IMD.

