Cyclone Jawad: UGC-NET exam scheduled for Dec 5 postponed in Odisha, Andhra

In view of cyclonic storm 'JAWAD' which is likely to hit and on Saturday, the Testing Agency has postponed its University Grants Commission- Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) scheduled for December 5 in the states.

The NTA, in its notification, said, "Due to red alert issued in the states of and for cyclone Jawad for December 4, 2021, UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 examination to be held on December 5, 2021, has been rescheduled."

However, the exam scheduled would be unaffected for other states.

As per the NTA, it would upload a revised datasheet for rescheduled examination later.

The Cyclone Jawad is likely to reach north and south on Saturday morning and Puri is likely to witness heavy rains on Sunday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the Met department, Cyclone Jawad lay centred at 5:30 pm on Friday over the west-central Bay of Bengal, about 300 km south-SE of Vishakhapatnam, 420 km nearly south of Gopalpur, 480 km south-SW of Puri and 560 km south-southwest of Paradip.

"It is likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh - south Odisha coasts by tomorrow, December 4 morning," said the IMD.

"Thereafter it is likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move along the Odisha coast reaching near Puri around December 5 noon. Subsequently, it is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along coastal Odisha towards the West Bengal coast," said the IMD.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)