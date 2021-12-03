Cyclone Jawad: Odisha govt issues guidelines ahead of landfall

As the low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal continues to develop in view of Jawad, the Odisha government on Thursday evening issued guidelines to prevent its adverse effects.

Odisha Government plans to deploy 266 teams including NDRF, State Fire Services and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) in coastal districts in view of impending cyclonic Situation, informs Pradeep Kumar Jena, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

Informing about the preparedness for Cyclonic Storm 'JAWAD' Jena said, "The State Government is well prepared to deal the emerging situation 14 coastal districts have been put on alert and asked to take all necessary steps in view of impending cyclonic storm."

"With the time, the will be more clarity on situation. We have planned to deploy total a 266 teams which includes NDRF, State Fire Services and ODRAF. We have order to deploy 24 teams of NDRF, 158 teams of State Fire Services and 33 teams of ODRAF in 10 coastal districts including Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore, and we have reserved 10 teams of NDRF, 14 teams of Fire Services and 27 teams of ODRAF," Jena said.

Jena said, "We have asked the distrust administration to evaluate the people from low lying areas on time and to shift shelters."

Odisha Government also prohibit fishing activities within the territorial waters along the entire coastline of Odisha State and Chilika lake by all types of fishing vessels (Mechanized, Motorized and Non Motorized Boats) from 3rd December 2021 to 5th December 2021 (both days inclusive) (3-days) for safeguarding life and assets of fishers due to impeding cyclonic storm

Fisheries and ARD Department issued an order in this regard stating that "In view of the impending cyclonic storm 'JAWAD' as a measure of abundant caution there is a need to restrict fishing activities along the entire coast of Odisha and Chilika Lake from 3rd December 2021 till 5th December, 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the preparedness of States and Central Ministries and concerned agencies to deal with the situation arising out of the likely formation of Jawad, informed the Prime Minister's Office.

As per PMO, the Prime Minister directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated and to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as Power, Telecommunications, health, drinking water etc. and that they are restored immediately in the event of any disruption.

He further directed them to ensure adequate storage of essential medicines and supplies and to plan for unhindered movement. He also directed for 24x7 functioning of control rooms.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the low-pressure region in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Jawad and is expected to reach the coast of north Andhra Pradesh - Odisha around the morning of Saturday, December 4, 2021, with the wind speed ranging upto 100 kmph. It is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. IMD has been issuing regular bulletins with the latest forecast to all the concerned States.

Cabinet Secretary has reviewed the situation and preparedness with Chief Secretaries of all the Coastal States and Central Ministries/ Agencies concerned.

