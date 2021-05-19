PM Modi undertakes aerial survey of cyclone-affected areas in Gujarat

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday undertook an aerial survey of affected areas in Gujarat and adjoining Union territory of Diu to assess the devastation caused by Cyclone Tauktae.
Modi is in Gujarat to review the situation in the state in the aftermath of cyclone Tauktae. He landed at Bhavnagar from Delhi around noon and proceeded for the aerial survey of Una, Diu, Jafarabad and Mahuva, an official said.
Modi boarded a helicopter for the aerial survey of cyclone-affected areas in Gir-Somnath, Bhavnagar and Amreli district of Gujarat along with Diu.
The cyclone, which made landfall between Diu and Una town of Gir-Somnath district on Monday night, caused major property damage and also uprooted trees in that region.
After the survey, the PM is scheduled to hold a review meeting at Ahmedabad.
Thirteen people were killed in Gujarat as cyclone Tauktae pummelled parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles, trees and damaging thousands of houses and roads.
In what was one of the worst cyclones faced by the state, Tauktae triggered heavy rains in many parts from Saurashtra coast to North Gujarat with 46 talukas receiving over 100 mm of downpour, while 12 of them recorded 150 mm to 175 mm of rains.
Tauktae, characterised as an extremely severe cyclonic storm on Monday, has now weakened into a depression and lay centred over south Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat region on Wednesday morning, the India Meteorological Department said.
Over 16,000 houses were damaged, more than 40,000 trees and over 70,000 electric poles uprooted, while 5,951 villages faced total power blackout due to the cyclonic storm in Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said.
