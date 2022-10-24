JUST IN
Cyclone Sitrang now lying about 520 km south of Sagar Island: IMD

The IMD on Sunday said that the cyclonic storm 'Sitrang' is at present situated about 520 km south of Sagar Island and 670 km south-southwest of Barisal in Bangladesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that the cyclonic storm 'Sitrang' is at present situated about 520 km south of Sagar Island and 670 km south-southwest of Barisal in Bangladesh.

"To move north-northeastwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hrs. To cross the Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip," the IMD said.

At 3.17 am on Monday, the cyclone was 520 km south of Sagar Island in West Bengal and 670 km south-southwest of Barisal in Bangladesh, as per IMD.

IMD further said, "It is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. Continuing to move north-northeastwards thereafter, it is very likely to cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal around October 25 early morning."

In the wake of Cyclone Sitrang, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an advisory pertaining to the suspension of offshore activities in the north Bay of Bengal from October 24-25 along with issuing a warning of the possible impact of the storm in North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts of West Bengal.

"Due to the cyclonic storm over West Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal and its likely intensification into a severe cyclonic storm, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till 25th Ocober 2022," IMD's statement said.

Predicting the possible damages, the department said that thatched huts would likely be damaged.As per its advisory, the department suggested major damage to Kutcha and minor damage to Pucca roads and waterlogging in the Corporation and Municipality low-lying area.

The release from the department said that wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph and gradually increasing becoming 60-80 mph gusting to 90 kmph is likely over North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts on Monday.

The administration has deployed civil security forces to protect the river banks of South 24 Parganas and it is also making the arrangements to move people along the river banks to safer places.

In the Chunokhali Basanti area of South 24 Parganas, the river embankment repair work is going on before the storm.

Civil defence forces are being deployed by the administration in the Gangasagar area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 09:03 IST

