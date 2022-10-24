Cyclone Sitrang: IMD suspends offshore activities in north Bay of Bengal

In the wake of Sitrang, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an advisory pertaining to the suspension of offshore activities in the north Bay of Bengal from October 24-25 along with issuing a warning of the possible impact of the storm in North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts of .

"Due to the cyclonic storm over West Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal and its likely intensification into a severe cyclonic storm, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till 25th Ocober'2022," IMD's statement said.

Predicting the possible damages, the department said that thatched huts would likely to be damaged.

As per its advisory, the department suggested major damage to Kutcha and minor damage to Pucca roads and waterlogging in the Corporation and Municipality low-lying area.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that cyclonic storm 'Sitrang' is very likely to move north-northeastwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm on October 24.

"Continuing to move north-northeastwards thereafter, it is very likely to cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal around October 25 early morning," the department further said.

The release from the department said that wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph and gradually increasing becoming 60-80 mph gusting to 90 kmph is likely over North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts on Monday.

Taking about the preparedness for the cyclone, Kolkata Municipal Corporation mayor-in-council Debasish Kumar said that necessary precautions had been worked out."Necessary precautions regarding the ('Sitrang') have been worked out. More impact is expected in Kolkata, so teams will be deployed in the control room & every borough office for 24 hours," Debashish said.

As per the release, the deep depression is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm tomorrow October 24, and then cross the Bangladesh coast on October 25 early morning.

