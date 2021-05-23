Cyclone Yaas: Army deploys columns and engineer task forces in Odisha, WB

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal, expected to hit coast on May 27
Cabinet Secretary chairs meeting to review preparedness for Cyclone Yaas
Cyclone Tauktae: All but 19 fishing boats returned to Maha, Gujarat ports
Cyclone Yaas likely to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm: IMD
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies after ploughing through Kerala, Karnataka, Goa
-
With Odisha and West Bengal bracing up for cyclonic storm Yaas, the Indian Army on Saturday informed that it has arranged columns and engineer task forces are on standby for rescue and relief operations.
According to the India Army, it has arranged two columns and two engineer task forces in Odisha and eight columns and one engineer task force in West Bengal.
"Two columns and two Engineer Task Forces in Odisha and Eight Columns and One Engineer Task Force in West Bengal are ready and on standby for rescue and relief operations," said Indian Army.
Ahead of Cyclone Yaas, which is likely to make landfall along the Bengal-Odisha coast between May 24 and May 26, the Northern Railway canceled over a dozen trains from the national capital to and from Bhubaneswar and Puri in Odisha.
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has also geared up to meet the likely challenges from the developing cyclonic storm Yaas on the east coast.
Besides this, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the preparedness for the cyclonic storm
The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba met on Saturday to review preparedness for the impending Cyclone Yaas in the Bay of Bengal, with the top bureaucrat of the country directing various agencies to ensure the safety of COVID-19 patients, hospitals and oxygen generation plants.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU