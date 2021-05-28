Cyclone Yass: Depression weakens to low-pressure area over Bihar, east UP

The remnant of Yaas has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over and adjoining east Uttar Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Friday.

"Depression (Remnant of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm "YAAS") over & adjoining Jharkhand has weakened into a well-marked low pressure area lay over adjoining East UP at 0530 hrs IST of today the 28th May 2021," the IMD tweeted.

The made landfall in Odisha on Wednesday morning and has raged over West Bengal and Jharkhand over the last few. Severe flooding and significant damage has been witnessed in many parts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha and West Bengal today to assess the impact of the which made landfall on the two coastal states.

He will first land in Odisha's capital city Bhubaneswar, where he will hold a review meeting. The Prime Minister will then proceed for an aerial survey in the affected areas of Odisha's Balasore and Bhadrak and also West Bengal's Purba Medinipur, officials said.

He will then participate in the review meeting in West Bengal.

