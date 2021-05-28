Delhi govt declares 'Black Fungus' an epidemic in the national capital

-
ALSO READ
Doctors urge for early treatment of black fungus, more drug availability
Delhi govt sets up panel for distribution of Amphotericin-B injection
AIIMS to develop guidelines to treat black fungus amid rising cases
Telangana declares black fungus as notifiable disease under epidemic act
Odisha declares black fungus as notifiable disease under Epidemic Act
-
Putting out an official notification, the Delhi government on Thursday declared 'Black Fungus' (Mucormycosis) an epidemic in the national capital.
Lately, the cases of the infection in Delhi have been on the rise.
While on May 21, Delhi had a total of 200 cases of Black Fungus, the number of the infection witnessed a steep rise and reached 620 on May 26.
Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar are other states to have declared the infection as an epidemic disease under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897. (ANI)
The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Central government to consider a complete waiver of import duties of the drug Amphotericin B, used to treat Mucormycosis, for a limited period till the scarcity of drug is resolved in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU