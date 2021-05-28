Indian Air Force pays tribute to Squadron Leader Abhinav Chaudhary

-
Indian Air Force on Thursday paid tribute to late Squadron Leader Abhinav Chaudhary by flying a 'Missing Man' formation as they recommenced their operational flying.
IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria flew a MiG-21 Bison along with the unit.
"Panthers paid tribute to Sqn Ldr Abhinav Chaudhary by flying a 'Missing Man' formation, as they recommenced their op flying. The senior most serving 'Panther', CAS flew a Bison and joined the CO in the aerial tribute. CAS later interacted with aircrew and technicians of the base," the IAF tweeted.
Chaudhary lost his life after sustaining fatal injuries following the crashing of his MiG-21 aircraft near Punjab's Moga in last week.
