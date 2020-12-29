Daily new Covid cases in India dip below 20,000 for 3rd time this month

The daily new infections in India dipped below 20,000 for the third time this month taking the COVID-19 caseload to1,02,24,303, while the recoveries crossed 98 lakh, accordingto the Union data updated on Tuesday.

A total of 16,432 new infections were reported in a span of 24 hours, the lowest in little over six months, while the death toll increased to 1,48,153with 252 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed



Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 98,07,569 pushing the national recovery rate to95.92 per cent,while theCOVID-19casefatality ratestands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the eighth consecutive day.

There are 2,68,581 active infections in the country whichcomprises2.63per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16. It went past60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR,16,98,01,749 samples have been tested up toDecember 28 with9,83,695 samples being tested on Monday.

