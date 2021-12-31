Dakshineswar, Belur Math, Kalighat to be kept shut on New Year's Day

-
ALSO READ
Bengal BJP's Rajib Banerjee, Tripura MLA Ashis Das join Trinamool
Important days and dates in July 2021: List of national, international days
Google-backed edtech firm Cuemath bets on free math courses to add users
Google-backed edtech firm offers free math courses to win users in India
Senior monk of Ramakrishna Math passes away, West Bengal CM condoles death
-
The Dakshineswar Temple and Belur Math, global headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission as well as Kalighat, a major Shakti-peetha shrine in the eastern metropolis and North Kolkata's Thanthania Temple, will be closed to devotees on New Year's Day, when footfalls in temples are very high, on account of the rising graph of Covid-19 infections in the city.
The trustee of Dakshineswar temple Kushal Chowdhury said Thursday the temple authorities were forced to take the decision as lakhs of devotees gather at the shrine on January 1 and there is no mechanism to ensure, physical distancing or enforcing Covid norms.
The temple, which is dedicated to Goddess Kali, will open again on January 2, he added.
A spokesman for Belur Math, which was set up by Swami Vivekananda, said "Due to unavoidable circumstances our premises will remain closed for devotees from January 1 to 4."
The Math premises will open on January 5 for visitors, he said.
Belur Math had to take the decision as millions of people would otherwise be present at the premises on January 1 and it may trigger the possibility of contamination, he added.
Said Deepankar Chatterjee, Secretary of the Executive Committee of Kalighat Temple Sebayit (hereditory servitors) Council "we will be keeping the Garbha Griha (Sanctum Sanctorum) of the temple closed on January 1, as a precautionary measure and will hold a meeting on Jan 3 to decide on our further course of action. "
The Thanthania Sidheswari Kali temple will also stay closed on January 1 and 2 keeping in view the anticipated crowd rush and the Covid pandemic, said Anjan Ghosh, Trustee of the three centuries old temple in North Kolkata.
The Ramakrishna Mission centers at Cossipore Udyanbati and 'Mayer Bari ', the house where Sarada Ma, Paramahansa Ramakrishna's wife lived, in North Kolkata will be closed on New Year's day as well.
Kalpataru Utsav is organized at Cossipore Udyanbati on January 1 every year to commemorate the day when Pramahansa Ramakrishna revealed himself to be an 'Avatar' or God incarnate in 1886.
However, devotees will not be allowed on January 1 and 2 in the two premises though puja and rituals to be held as usual, officials said.
This is the second year that the entry of devotees will be restricted during Kalpataru Utsav. In 2020 too it was closed due to the pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU