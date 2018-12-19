Dalits and tribal groups to take out march in Delhi on Thursday

-
The Dalit Shoshan Mukti Manch(DSMM) will take out a 'Parliament March' from Mandi House in the national capital on Thursday to highlight the issues of Dalits and tribals in the country.
The livelihood means of working people, specially the Dalits and tribals, are under attack in rule of BJP at the Centre, alleged DSMM president K Radhakrishnan, and general secretary of the outfit Ramchandra Dom addressing a press conference on Wednesday.
A large number of people from different walks of life, including tribals and Dalits, will participate in the protest march at 11 am, they claimed.
