Railways' new-generation mini Train 18 rolled out, can hit 130 kmph speed

The (ICF) on Wednesday rolled out the mini version of Train 18 as it launched the new generation Mainline Electrical Multiple Unit (MEMU) with underslung equipment and some features from the Train 18.

Train 18, a creation of the ICF, is India's first modern semi-high speed train set which is currently under speed trials. Train 18 had many first-time features, including underslung propulsion that enabled the clearing of entire onboard space for passengers, thus increasing the number of passengers.

MEMUs cater to short distance intercity day travel. The coaches of the new underslung are longer at 23.1m against 21.3m in the older

"The MEMUs currently in service have a carrying capacity of 2,402 passengers; that will be augmented by nine per cent now, enabling carrying of 2,618 passengers on board, by shifting the electric equipment to undercarriage as in Train 18. The underslung rake will have two driving motor coaches (DMC) and six passenger coaches (TC-Trailer Coaches)," an official statement read.



"The DMCs will have a carrying capacity of 280 passengers (84 Sitting + 196 Standees) and TCs will carry 343 passengers (96 sitting+ 247 standees), totalling to 2,618 passengers (744 sitting + 1874 standees)," the statement added.

These new MEMUs, which are capable of running at around 130 kilometres an hour, are also equipped with a CCTV surveillance system both inside the coaches and outside the driver's cab, a Talk Back system to enable passengers to talk to the driver in case of emergency and GPS-based passenger information and announcement system.



Other salient features of the new MEMU include an all underslung 3 Phase indigenous electric traction system, regenerative braking which saves about 35 per cent energy, double leaf sliding doors, screw-less interior panels and an aerodynamically shaped stainless steel driving end nose.