Court to hear 2nd 1984 anti-Sikh riot case against Sajjan Kumar on Thursday

Delhi's Patiala House Court will hear the second case filed against Congress leader Sajjan Kumar with regard to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots on Thursday at 10 am.

The second case against Kumar was filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the recommendation of the Nanavati Commission.

Cases were filed against Kumar on charges of murder and rioting in relation to the killing of individuals in Delhi's Sultanpuri area in the aftermath of the 1984 riots.



Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court, while hearing the first case, convicted and sentenced Kumar to life imprisonment. Two other accused are facing trials on charges of murder and riots held in Delhi, which occurred after the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.



ALSO READ: Sajjan Kumar resigns from Congress after conviction in 1984 riots case

According to official records, about 2,800 Sikhs were killed across India, including 2,100 in Delhi, during the clashes, which broke out after Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two of her Sikh bodyguards.