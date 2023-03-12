JUST IN
Asia's largest Tulip garden in Kashmir to open for visitors from March 19
LIVE: Inflation expected to come down over the year, says Ashima Goyal
59 H3N2 Influenza cases detected in Odisha in 2 months: State Health dept
J&K integral part of India: Abdullah demands restoration of statehood
India sent medicines to 150 countries during Covid crisis: Mandaviya
Bringing synergy between MCD, Delhi govt schools will be priority: Atish
NPS subscriber base rises 23% to 62.4 million in March 4, shows data
Liquor of Rs 14 cr sold in Noida ahead of Holi, highest since pandemic
Bizman Arun Pillai moves application retracting statements given to ED
Centre announces 10% reservation for ex-Agniveers in BSF recruitment
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
WBSSC scam: More relatives of TMC leaders in list of terminated staff
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Dandi March will be remembered as determined effort against injustice: PM

"I pay homage to Bapu and all those who took part in the Dandi March. This was an important event in our nation's history," Modi said in a tweet

Topics
Narendra Modi | Freedom | Mahatma Gandhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI

On the anniversary of the historic "Dandi March" on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and all others who took part in it, and said it will be remembered as a determined effort against various forms of injustice.

The Salt Satyagraha March, also known as the Dandi March of 1930, was a landmark event in the history of India's freedom struggle.

As part of the Civil Disobedience Movement against the British rule, "satyagrahis" led by Gandhi marched from the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to the coastal village of Dandi from March 12 to April 5, 1930 and made salt from seawater, breaking the Salt Law imposed by the British.

"I pay homage to Bapu and all those who took part in the Dandi March. This was an important event in our nation's history," Modi said in a tweet.

It will be remembered as a determined effort against various forms of injustice, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 13:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.