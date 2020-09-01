DATA STORY: 22 states & UTs have recovery rates below national average

India on Tuesday saw some cooling off in the new daily cases being reported. After five straight days of more than 70,000 cases being added to the total, the number dropped to 69,921. This was on account of a sharp drop in new daily active cases — to 4,021 on Tuesday from 16,673 the previous day. The country’s total case tally reached 3,691,166, and its rose to 65,288, with 819 fatalities in 24 hours.

The third-most-affected country by total cases, second by active cases, and fourth by death toll, India has added 523,843 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (September 1, 2020):

