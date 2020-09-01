DATA STORY: 22 states & UTs have recovery rates below national average

India on Tuesday saw some cooling off in the new daily coronavirus cases being reported. After five straight days of more than 70,000 cases being added to the total, the number dropped to 69,921. This was on account of a sharp drop in new daily active cases — to 4,021 on Tuesday from 16,673 the previous day. The country’s total case tally reached 3,691,166, and its death toll rose to 65,288, with 819 fatalities in 24 hours.
The third-most-affected country by total cases, second by active cases, and fourth by death toll, India has added 523,843 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (September 1, 2020):
India now accounts for 11.49% of all active cases globally (one in every 9 active cases), and 7.64% of all deaths (one in every 13).
The count of active cases reported across India has increased by 4,021, against 16,673 on Monday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Jharkhand (2,519), Assam (1,722), Andhra Pradesh (1,147), Chhattisgarh (717), and Maharashtra (510).
With 65,081 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 76.94%, while death rate has come down to 1.77%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 65,900 — 819 deaths and 65,081 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.24%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.2%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 36.2 days, for active cases at 135.1 days, and for deaths at 54.9 days.
The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Jharkhand (3,221), Rajasthan (1,466), Haryana (1,450), Gujarat (1,291), and Tripura (509).
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (11,852), Andhra Pradesh (10,004), Karnataka (6,495), Tamil Nadu (5,956), and Uttar Pradesh (4,782).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (53.93%), Jharkhand (65.16%), Kerala (68.37%), Punjab (68.58%), and Maharashtra (72.37%).
India on Monday conducted 1,016,920 coronavirus tests — the third instance of more than 1 million tests in a day — and had a test positivity rate of 6.9%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (19.12%), Puducherry (18.94%), Chandigarh (14.31%), Karnataka (11.82%), and Andhra Pradesh (11.68%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Chandigarh (37.23%), Puducherry (26.44%), Maharashtra (22.57%), Goa (20.62%), and Andhra Pradesh (17.71%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (79,917), J&K (73,196), Andhra Pradesh (71,291), Assam (65,985), and Tamil Nadu (63,586).
Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (792,541), Andhra Pradesh (434,771), Tamil Nadu (428,041), Karnataka (342,423), and Uttar Pradesh (230,414).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 11,852 cases. The state has added 135,091 cases in the past 10 days alone.
Andhra Pradesh, which overtook Tamil Nadu to become the second-most-affected state by total cases on Monday, has added 73,059 cases in the past seven days alone. On Monday it added 10,004 cases.
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,956, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 41 days.
Karnataka has reported 6,495 cases to take its tally to 342,423.
Delhi has added 1,358 cases to take its total tally to 174,748.
