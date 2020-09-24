DATA STORY: 82% of all Covid cases in India have recovered, 1.6% patients have died

Relief for India on the front continued for a sixth straight day on Thursday, with the count of active cases reducing by 1,995. The number has declined on a net basis for six days in a row, reducing cumulatively by 51,372 from the 1,017,754 peak seen on September 18 to 966,382 now. A jump of 87,374 in the number of cured cases, meanwhile, pushed recoveries in the country to 4,674,987, or 81.55 per cent all infections reported so far.

While a single-day increase of 86,508 in total cases took India’s overall tally to 5,732,518, its reached 91,149 with 1,129 fatalities being reported in 24 hours.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 614,265 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday (September 24, 2020):

