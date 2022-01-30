Data story: Active cases drop below 2 million; caseload crosses 41-mn mark

India on Sunday reported a net decrease of 119,396 in active cases to take its count to 1,884,937. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.59 per cent (one in 39). The country is sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 234,281 cases to take its total caseload to 41,092,522 from 40,858,241 — an increase of 0.57%. And, with 893 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 494,091, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 6,222,682 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Saturday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,657,060,692. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 38,713,494 — or 94.21 per cent of total caseload — with 352,784 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 1,855,258 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 2.59% of all active cases globally (one in every 39 active cases), and 8.71% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,657,060,692 vaccine doses. That is 4032.51 per cent of its total caseload, and 118.27 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 4 days.

The count of active cases across India on Sunday saw a net decrease of 119,396, compared with 101,278 on Saturday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (2758), Andhra Pradesh (2125), Mizoram (203), Uttarakhand (160), and Manipur (130).

With 352,784 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 94.21%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.33%), Nagaland (2.09%), and Maharashtra (1.85%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 353,677 — 893 deaths and 352,784 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.25%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.6%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 121.2 days, and for deaths at 383.2 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (50812), Karnataka (33337), Maharashtra (27971), Tamil Nadu (24418), and Gujarat (11794).

India on Saturday conducted 1,615,993 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 727,390,698. The test positivity rate recorded was 14.5%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7683525), Kerala (5931945), Karnataka (3757031), Tamil Nadu (3303702), and Andhra Pradesh (2260181).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 27971 new cases to take its tally to 7683525.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 50812 cases to take its tally to 5931945.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 33337 cases to take its tally to 3757031.

Tamil Nadu has added 24418 cases to take its tally to 3303702.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 11573 to 2260181.

Uttar Pradesh has added 8273 cases to take its tally to 2005245.

West Bengal has added 3512 cases to take its tally to 1990179.

Delhi has added 4483 cases to take its tally to 1823815.