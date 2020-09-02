DATA STORY: Delhi reports its biggest daily jump in cases since July 5

After a short relief on Tuesday, India again saw in cases on Wednesday, with total increasing by 78,357 in 24 hours to 3,769,523. The number of active cases added to the total in a day rose to 15,286 from 4,021 the previous day. The country’s death toll, meanwhile, rose to 66,333, with 1,045 new fatalities being reported.

Among states and Union Territories of India, Delhi, which had lately appeared to have flattened the curve, is again seeing a rise in cases. On Wednesday it reported 2,312 cases (1,244 of them active cases) — the biggest single-day number for the national capital since July 5.

The third-most-affected country by total cases, second by active cases, and fourth by death toll, India has added 535,049 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday (September 2, 2020):

