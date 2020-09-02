DATA STORY: Delhi reports its biggest daily jump in cases since July 5

After a short relief on Tuesday, India again saw in coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with total increasing by 78,357 in 24 hours to 3,769,523. The number of active cases added to the total in a day rose to 15,286 from 4,021 the previous day. The country’s death toll, meanwhile, rose to 66,333, with 1,045 new fatalities being reported.
Among states and Union Territories of India, Delhi, which had lately appeared to have flattened the curve, is again seeing a rise in cases. On Wednesday it reported 2,312 cases (1,244 of them active cases) — the biggest single-day number for the national capital since July 5.
The third-most-affected country by total cases, second by active cases, and fourth by death toll, India has added 535,049 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday (September 2, 2020):
India now accounts for 11.70% of all active cases globally (one in every 9 active cases), and 7.70% of all deaths (one in every 13).
The count of active cases reported across India has increased by 15,286, against 4,021 on Tuesday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (4,467), Karnataka (3,764), Chhattisgarh (1,296), Delhi (1,244), and Assam (1,241).
With 62,026 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 76.98%, while death rate has come down to 1.76%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 63,071 — 1,045 deaths and 62,026 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.66%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.2%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 33 days, for active cases at 36 days, and for deaths at 43.7 days.
The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Karnataka (9,058), Chhattisgarh (1,884), Haryana (1,694), Gujarat (1,329), Goa (588), and Tripura (549).
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (15,765), Andhra Pradesh (10,368), Karnataka (9,058), Tamil Nadu (5,928), and Uttar Pradesh (5,343).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (52.62%), Jharkhand (64.22%), Punjab (68.72%), Kerala (70.11%), and Maharashtra (72.32%).
India on Tuesday conducted 1,012,367 coronavirus tests — the fourth instance of more than 1 million tests in a day — and had a test positivity rate of 7.7%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (19.19%), Puducherry (19.07%), Chandigarh (14.55%), Karnataka (11.8%), and Andhra Pradesh (11.77%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Ladakh (44.44%), Puducherry (26.83%), Maharashtra (23.52%), Chandigarh (22.9%), and Tripura (18.12%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (81,139), J&K (74,141), Andhra Pradesh (72,437), Assam (67,066), and Tamil Nadu (64,579).
Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (808,306), Andhra Pradesh (445,139), Tamil Nadu (433,969), Karnataka (351,481), and Uttar Pradesh (235,757).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 15,765 cases. The state has added 136,364 cases in the past 10 days alone.
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 73,500 cases in the past seven days alone. On Wednesday it added 10,368 cases.
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,928, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 42 days.
Karnataka has reported 9,058 cases, its highest in a day so far, to take its tally to 351,481.
Delhi has added 2,312 cases, the most in a day since July 5, to take its total tally to 177,060.
