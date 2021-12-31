DATA STORY: India adds 16,000 active cases in 3 days; global cases shoot up

India on Friday reported a net increase of 8,959 in active cases to take its count to 91,361. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.32 per cent (one in 313). The country is thirty-third among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 16,764 cases to take its total caseload to 34,838,804 from 34,822,040 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 220 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 481,080, or 1.38 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 6,665,290 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,445,416,714. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,266,363 — or 98.36 per cent of total caseload — with 7,585 new cured cases being reported on Friday.

Now the thirty-third-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 66,178 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.32% of all active cases globally (one in every 313 active cases), and 8.84% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,445,416,714 vaccine doses. That is 4148.87 per cent of its total caseload, and 103.33 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (204915197), Maharashtra (137898935), West Bengal (107987388), Madhya Pradesh (104689926), and Bihar (101131466).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Delhi (1457887), Gujarat (1453192), Jammu and Kashmir (1408089), Kerala (1392915), and Uttarakhand (1340070).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 88 days.

The count of active cases across India on Friday saw a net increase of 8,959, compared with 5,400 on Thursday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (4333), West Bengal (1049), Delhi (890), Gujarat (469), and Karnataka (452).

With 7,585 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.36%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.38%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.18%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 7,805 — 220 deaths and 7,585 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 2.81%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.0%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 1440.1 days, and for deaths at 1515.4 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (5368), Kerala (2423), West Bengal (2128), Delhi (1313), and Tamil Nadu (890).

India on Thursday conducted 1,250,837 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 677,878,255. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.3%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.76%), Kerala (12.69%), Sikkim (11.42%), Goa (11.12%), and Maharashtra (9.68%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Mizoram (9.65%), Goa (7.23%), West Bengal (5.47%), Maharashtra (4.53%), and Kerala (4.14%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1740078), J&K (1409954), Kerala (1157942), Punjab (1083728), and Karnataka (834543).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6670754), Kerala (5244501), Karnataka (3006505), Tamil Nadu (2746890), and Andhra Pradesh (2076979).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 5368 new cases to take its tally to 6670754.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 2423 cases to take its tally to 5244501.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 707 cases to take its tally to 3006505.

Tamil Nadu has added 890 cases to take its tally to 2746890.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 130 to 2076979.

Uttar Pradesh has added 193 cases to take its tally to 1711359.

Delhi has added 1313 cases to take its tally to 1446415.