DATA STORY: India adds new 30,941 cases; active cases drop after 6 days

India on Tuesday reported a net decrease of 5,684 in active cases to take its count to 370,640. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.02 per cent (one in 49). The country is tenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 30,941 cases to take its total caseload to 32,768,880 from 32,737,939 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 350 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 438,560, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 5,962,286 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 640,528,644. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 31,959,680 – or 97.53 per cent of total caseload – with 36,275 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.

Now the tenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 294,107 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 2.02% of all active cases globally (one in every 49 active cases), and 9.72% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 640,528,644 vaccine doses. That is 1954.68 per cent of its total caseload, and 45.9 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 28 days.

The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net reduction of 5,684, compared to net addition of 7,766 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Mizoram (597), Uttarakhand (21), Uttar Pradesh (4), Chandigarh (2), and Lakshadweep (2).

With 36,275 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.53%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.34%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.73%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.12%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 36,625 — 350 deaths and 36,275 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.95%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 733.7 days, and for deaths at 868.2 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (19622), Maharashtra (3741), Tamil Nadu (1523), Mizoram (1157), and Karnataka (973).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (94.27%).

India on Monday conducted 1,394,573 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 521,541,098. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.2%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.73%), Goa (14.44%), Kerala (12.79%), Sikkim (12.72%), and Maharashtra (11.99%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Mizoram (59.39%), Kerala (16.74%), Sikkim (9.09%), Manipur (8.89%), and Meghalaya (6.67%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1369101), J&K (979518), Kerala (877438), Karnataka (641560), and Telangana (623901).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6460680), Kerala (4027030), Karnataka (2948228), Tamil Nadu (2613360), and Andhra Pradesh (2013001).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 3741 new cases to take its tally to 6460680.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 19622 cases to take its tally to 4027030.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 973 cases to take its tally to 2948228.

Tamil Nadu has added 1523 cases to take its tally to 2613360.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 878 to 2013001.

Uttar Pradesh has added 23 cases to take its tally to 1709271.

Delhi has added 20 cases to take its tally to 1437736.