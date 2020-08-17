DATA STORY: India's coronavirus death toll tops 50,000; UP replaces Delhi as 5th-worst-hit state

With a daily increase of 63,490 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases on Monday rose to 2,647,663 from 2,589,682 the previous day– an increase of 2.2%. The country’s death toll crossed the 50,000 mark to stand at 50,921, with 941 fatalities being reported in 24 hours. India, the third-most-affected country globally by total cases and fourth by death toll, has added 432,589 cases in the past seven days alone.
Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (August 17, 2020):
-
India now accounts for 10.43% of all active cases globally (one in every 10 active cases), and 6.59% of all deaths (one in every 15).
-
The count of active cases reported across India has seen a net reduction of 544, against an increase of 9,224 on Sunday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (1,986), Odisha (1,364), Punjab (556), Kerala (421), and Madhya Pradesh (326).
-
With 57,584 new recoveries, India’s recovery rate has increased to 72.51%, while death rate has come down to 1.92%.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 58,525 — 941 deaths and 57,584 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.61%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.6%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 31.3 days, and for deaths at 37.2 days.
-
The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Odisha (2,924), Punjab (1,165), Madhya Pradesh (1,022), and Chandigarh (93).
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (11,111), Andhra Pradesh (8,012), Karnataka (7,040), Tamil Nadu (5,950), and Uttar Pradesh (4,357).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Punjab (62.27%), Karnataka (62.34%), Uttar Pradesh (65.04%), Kerala (65.05%), and Andhra Pradesh (69.43%).
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (18.82%), Puducherry (13.82%), Telangana (12.39%), Delhi (11.72%), and Karnataka (11.14%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Puducherry (34.84%), Maharashtra (22.3%), Goa (20.24%), Chandigarh (17.22%), and Himachal Pradesh (17.18%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (65,717), J&K (60,103), Andhra Pradesh (54,785), Assam (50,328), and Tamil Nadu (49,029).
-
Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (595,865), Tamil Nadu (338,055), Andhra Pradesh (289,829), Karnataka (226,966), and Uttar Pradesh (154,418).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 11,111 cases. The state has added 116,086 cases in the past 10 days alone.
-
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,950, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 26 days.
-
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, has added 61,969 cases in the past seven days alone. On Monday it added 8,012 cases.
-
Karnataka has reported 7,040 cases to take its tally to 226,966.
-
Delhi has added 652 cases to take its total tally to 152,580. Its daily rate of increase in cases has been under 1 per cent for 25 days in a row.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU