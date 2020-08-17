DATA STORY: India's coronavirus death toll tops 50,000; UP replaces Delhi as 5th-worst-hit state

With a daily increase of 63,490 in total cases, India’s tally of cases on Monday rose to 2,647,663 from 2,589,682 the previous day– an increase of 2.2%. The country’s crossed the 50,000 mark to stand at 50,921, with 941 fatalities being reported in 24 hours. India, the third-most-affected country globally by total cases and fourth by death toll, has added 432,589 cases in the past seven days alone.

Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (August 17, 2020):

