Data story: India logs 10,273 new cases; death toll rises to 513,724

India on Sunday reported a net decrease of 10,409 in active cases to take its count to 111,472. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.17 per cent (one in 588). The country is fifty-second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 10,409 cases to take its total caseload to 42,916,117 from 42,905,844 — an increase of 0.03%. And, with 243 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 513,724, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,405,049 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Saturday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,774,408,129. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,290,921 — or 98.54 per cent of total caseload — with 20,439 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.

Now the fifty-second-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 93,644 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.17% of all active cases globally (one in every 588 active cases), and 8.65% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,774,408,129 vaccine doses. That is 4134.59 per cent of its total caseload, and 126.64 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 24 days.

The count of active cases across India on Sunday saw a net decrease of 10,409, compared with 12,354 on Saturday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Odisha (289), and Uttarakhand (10).

With 20,439 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.54%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.33%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 20,682 — 243 deaths and 20,439 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.17%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 2895.3 days, and for deaths at 1465.0 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (3262), Mizoram (901), Maharashtra (893), Rajasthan (648), and Karnataka (514).

India on Saturday conducted 1,022,204 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 766,757,518. The test positivity rate recorded was 1%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7864516), Kerala (6494680), Karnataka (3940429), Tamil Nadu (3448568), and Andhra Pradesh (2317605).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 893 new cases to take its tally to 7864516.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 3262 cases to take its tally to 6494680.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 514 cases to take its tally to 3940429.

Tamil Nadu has added 480 cases to take its tally to 3448568.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 141 to 2317605.

Uttar Pradesh has added 303 cases to take its tally to 2067138.

West Bengal has added 236 cases to take its tally to 2014803.

Delhi has added 440 cases to take its tally to 1859054.