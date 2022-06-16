Data story: India logs 12,213 cases, biggest single-day jump since Feb 25

India reported an increase of 4,578 in active cases to take its count to 58,215. On June 15, it added 12,213 cases to take its total caseload to 43,257,730. And, with 11 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 524,803, or 1.21 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,521,942 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on June 15, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,956,737,014. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,674,712 — or 98.65 per cent of total caseload — with 7,624 new cured cases being reported on June 16.

India has added 60,208 cases in the past 7 days.

India has so far administered 1,956,737,014 vaccine doses.

The count of active cases across India on June 16 saw an increase of 4,578, compared with 3,089 on June 15.

With 7,624 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.65%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.21%

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 7,635 — 11 deaths and 7,624 recoveries.

India on June 15 conducted 519,419 tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 856,390,449.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7919442), Kerala (6585888), Karnataka (3957991), Tamil Nadu (3458445), and Andhra Pradesh (2320225).

The five states with most active cases are Maharashtra (19261), Kerala (17955), Karnataka (3997), Delhi (3643), and Haryana (2114).

The five states with highest fatalities are Maharashtra (147877), Kerala (69845), Karnataka (40109), Tamil Nadu (38026), and Delhi (26223).