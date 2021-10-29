DATA STORY: India logs 14,348 cases; active cases see slight increase

India on Friday reported a net addition of 345 in active cases to take its count to 161,334. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.9 per cent (one in 111). The country is thirteenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 14,348 cases to take its total caseload to 34,246,157 from 34,231,809 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 805 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 457,191, or 1.33 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 7,433,392 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,048,200,966. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 33,627,632܉– or 98.19 per cent of total caseload – with 13,198 new cured cases being reported on Friday.

Now the thirteenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 102,921 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.9% of all active cases globally (one in every 111 active cases), and 9.15% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,048,200,966 vaccine doses. That is 3060.78 per cent of its total caseload, and 75.02 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (133959285), Maharashtra (101875176), West Bengal (79518452), Gujarat (73468517), and Madhya Pradesh (72432129).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (1154626), Gujarat (1150239), Delhi (1141188), Jammu and Kashmir (1111891), and Uttarakhand (1051195).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 47 days.

The count of active cases across India on Friday saw a net addition of 345, compared to net reduction of 1,672 on Thursday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (1570), West Bengal (136), Karnataka (127), Jammu and Kashmir (25), and Chhattisgarh (22).

With 13,198 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.19%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.33%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Nagaland (2.14%). The rate in as many as 16 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 14,003 — 805 deaths and 13,198 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 5.74%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 1654.1 days, and for deaths at 393.3 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (7738), Maharashtra (1418), Tamil Nadu (1061), West Bengal (990), and Mizoram (592).

India on Thursday conducted 1,284,552 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 605,885,769. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.1%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.75%), Kerala (13.15 %), Goa (12.18 %), Sikkim (12.09%), and Maharashtra (10.6%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (10.18%), Mizoram (8.67%), Sikkim (3.41%), Manipur (2.9%), and Meghalaya (2.75%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1563062), J&K (1179398), Kerala (1053528), Karnataka (748109), and Telangana (697804).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6607954), Kerala (4946341), Karnataka (2987313), Tamil Nadu (2699554), and Andhra Pradesh (2065235).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 1418 new cases to take its tally to 6607954.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 7738 cases to take its tally to 4946341.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 478 cases to take its tally to 2987313.

Tamil Nadu has added 1061 cases to take its tally to 2699554.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 381 to 2065235.

Uttar Pradesh has added 11 cases to take its tally to 1710125.

Delhi has added 42 cases to take its tally to 1439751.