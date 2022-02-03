Data story: India logs 172,433 new cases; 7,283 deaths reported in 7 days

India on Thursday reported a net decrease of 87,682 in active cases to take its count to 1,533,921. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.07 per cent (one in 48). The country is eighth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 172,433 cases to take its total caseload to 41,803,318 from 41,630,885 — an increase of 0.41%. And, with 1,008 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 498,983, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 5,510,693 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,678,793,137. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 39,770,414 — or 94.14 per cent of total caseload — with 259,107 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Now the eighth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 1,431,818 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 2.07% of all active cases globally (one in every 48 active cases), and 8.73% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,678,793,137 vaccine doses. That is 4015.93 per cent of its total caseload, and 119.82 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 6 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net decrease of 87,682, compared with 121,456 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (9984), Chhattisgarh (313), Mizoram (225), Ladakh (36), and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (4).

With 259,107 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 94.14%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.19%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.32%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Maharashtra (1.84%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 260,115 — 1,008 deaths and 259,107 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.39%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.5%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 167.7 days, and for deaths at 342.8 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (52199), Karnataka (20505), Maharashtra (18067), Tamil Nadu (14013), and Gujarat (8934).

India on Wednesday conducted 1,569,449 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 734,192,614. The test positivity rate recorded was 11%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7753548), Kerala (6129755), Karnataka (3844338), Tamil Nadu (3375329), and Andhra Pradesh (2288566).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 18067 new cases to take its tally to 7753548.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 52199 cases to take its tally to 6129755.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 20505 cases to take its tally to 3844338.

Tamil Nadu has added 14013 cases to take its tally to 3375329.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 5983 to 2288566.

Uttar Pradesh has added 5016 cases to take its tally to 2029216.

West Bengal has added 2723 cases to take its tally to 2000253.

Delhi has added 3028 cases to take its tally to 1835979.