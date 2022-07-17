Data story: India logs 20,528 new Covid cases, 127,948 infections in 7 days

.
India reported an increase of 2,689 in active coronavirus
cases to take its count to 143,449. The country is twenty-seventh among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On July 15, it added 20,528 cases to take its total caseload to 43,750,599. And, with 49 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll
reached 525,709, or 1.20 per cent of total confirmed infections.
.
With 2,559,840 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on July 16, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,999,889,097. The count of recovered coronavirus
cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,081,441 — or 98.47 per cent of the total caseload — with 17,790 new cured cases being reported on July 17.
.
-
India has added 127,948 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India has so far administered 1,999,889,097 vaccine doses.
-
The count of active cases across India on July 17 saw an increase of 2,689, compared with 1,687 on July 16.
-
With 17,790 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.47%, while the fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.20%.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 17,839 — 49 deaths and 17,790 recoveries.
-
India on July 16 conducted 392,569 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 869,425,632.
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8017205), Kerala (6690404), Karnataka (3985376), Tamil Nadu (3515461), and Andhra Pradesh (2326580).
-
The five states with the most active cases are West Bengal (30613), Kerala (24645), Tamil Nadu (17228), Maharashtra (15521), and Karnataka (7296).
-
The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148023), Kerala (70250), Karnataka (40130), Tamil Nadu (38029), and Delhi (26291).
