Data story: India logs 30,615 new cases; active tally drops below 400,000

India on Wednesday reported a net decrease of 52,887 in active cases to take its count to 370,240. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.52 per cent (one in 192). The country is twenty-sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 30,615 cases to take its total caseload to 42,723,558 from 42,692,943 — an increase of 0.07%. And, with 514 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 509,872, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 4,154,476 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,738,681,675. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 41,843,446 — or 97.94 per cent of total caseload — with 82,988 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.

Now the twenty-sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 312,582 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.52% of all active cases globally (one in every 192 active cases), and 8.74% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,738,681,675 vaccine doses. That is 4069.6 per cent of its total caseload, and 124.09 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 14 days.

The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net decrease of 52,887, compared with 55,755 on Tuesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Ladakh (1).

With 82,988 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.94%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.19%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.33%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 83,502 — 514 deaths and 82,988 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.62%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 966.9 days, and for deaths at 687.2 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (11776), Maharashtra (2831), Mizoram (1616), Karnataka (1405), and Rajasthan (1387).

India on Tuesday conducted 1,251,677 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 754,284,979. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.4%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7847746), Kerala (6428148), Karnataka (3929642), Tamil Nadu (3439221), and Andhra Pradesh (2313827).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 2831 new cases to take its tally to 7847746.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 11776 cases to take its tally to 6428148.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1405 cases to take its tally to 3929642.

Tamil Nadu has added 1325 cases to take its tally to 3439221.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 615 to 2313827.

Uttar Pradesh has added 1189 cases to take its tally to 2060589.

West Bengal has added 348 cases to take its tally to 2011569.

Delhi has added 756 cases to take its tally to 1852662.