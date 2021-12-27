DATA STORY: India logs 6,531 new cases; death toll rises to 479,997

India on Monday reported a net reduction of 925 in active cases to take its count to 75,841. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.31 per cent (one in 323). The country is twenty-ninth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 6,531 cases to take its total caseload to 34,793,333 from 34,786,802 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 315 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 479,997, or 1.38 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,993,283 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,417,025,654. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,237,495 — or 98.4 per cent of total caseload — with 7,141 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the twenty-ninth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 46,495 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.31% of all active cases globally (one in every 323 active cases), and 8.86% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,417,025,654 vaccine doses. That is 4072.69 per cent of its total caseload, and 101.3 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 86 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net decrease of 925, compared with 266 on Saturday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (713), Delhi (169), Karnataka (147), Gujarat (111), and Haryana (65).

With 7,286 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.4%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.38%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.18%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 7,456 — 315 deaths and 7,141 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 4.22%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.0%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 3692.3 days, and for deaths at 1055.9 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (1824), Maharashtra (1648), Tamil Nadu (610), West Bengal (544), and Karnataka (348).

India on Thursday conducted 945,455 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 671,997,082. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.7%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6657888), Kerala (5235122), Karnataka (3004587), Tamil Nadu (2744037), and Andhra Pradesh (2076492).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 1648 new cases to take its tally to 6657888.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 1824 cases to take its tally to 5235122.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 348 cases to take its tally to 3004587.

Tamil Nadu has added 610 cases to take its tally to 2744037.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 82 to 2076492.

Uttar Pradesh has added 57 cases to take its tally to 1710931.

Delhi has added 290 cases to take its tally to 1443352.