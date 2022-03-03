Data story: India logs 6,561 new cases; active caseload at 77,152

India on Thursday reported a net decrease of 8,528 in active cases to take its count to 77,152. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.13 per cent (one in 769). The country is fifty-fourth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 6,561 cases to take its total caseload to 42,945,160 from 42,938,599 — an increase of 0.02%. And, with 142 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 514,388, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,183,976 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,780,263,222. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,353,620 — or 98.62 per cent of total caseload — with 14,947 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Now the fifty-fourth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 63,981 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.13% of all active cases globally (one in every 769 active cases), and 8.61% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,780,263,222 vaccine doses. That is 4145.43 per cent of its total caseload, and 127.06 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 28 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net decrease of 8,528, compared with 6,792 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Manipaur (3), and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (1).

With 14,947 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.62%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 15,089 — 142 deaths and 14,947 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.94%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 4536.7 days, and for deaths at 2510.5 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (2373), Mizoram (680), Maharashtra (544), Delhi (325), and Tamil Nadu (320).

India on Wednesday conducted 882,953 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 770,050,005. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.7%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7866924), Kerala (6504433), Karnataka (3941453), Tamil Nadu (3450041), and Andhra Pradesh (2318054).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 544 new cases to take its tally to 7866924.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 2373 cases to take its tally to 6504433.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 188 cases to take its tally to 3941453.

Tamil Nadu has added 320 cases to take its tally to 3450041.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 101 to 2318054.

Uttar Pradesh has added 216 cases to take its tally to 2068305.

West Bengal has added 153 cases to take its tally to 2015406.

Delhi has added 325 cases to take its tally to 1860561.