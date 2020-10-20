DATA STORY: India now has fewer active coronavirus cases than France

With yet another net decline on Tuesday, India’s count of active cases came down to 748,538, which is fewer than France’s tally of 770,719 and the US’ 2,728,163. With sub-600 Covid-19 fatalitities for consecutive days – 587 reported on Tuesday – India’s reached 115,197, while 69,720 cured cases pushed the country’s total recovered cases to 6,733,328, or 88.63 per cent of all confirmed infections so far. The country has reported as many as 1,545,503 cured cases in October so far.

Overall, an addition of 46,790 cases – the lowest single-day spike since July 23 – took India’s tally of confirmed cases to 7,597,063.

The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 421,183 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (October 20, 2020):

