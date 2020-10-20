DATA STORY: India now has fewer active coronavirus cases than France

With yet another net decline on Tuesday, India’s count of active coronavirus cases came down to 748,538, which is fewer than France’s tally of 770,719 and the US’ 2,728,163. With sub-600 Covid-19 fatalitities for consecutive days – 587 reported on Tuesday – India’s death toll reached 115,197, while 69,720 cured cases pushed the country’s total recovered cases to 6,733,328, or 88.63 per cent of all confirmed infections so far. The country has reported as many as 1,545,503 cured coronavirus cases in October so far.
Overall, an addition of 46,790 cases – the lowest single-day spike since July 23 – took India’s tally of confirmed cases to 7,597,063.
The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 421,183 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (October 20, 2020):
With a daily increase of 46,790 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 7,550,273 on Monday to 7,597,063 – an increase of 0.6%. Death toll has reached 115,197, with 587 fatalities in a day. The second-most-affected country by total cases and active cases, and third by death toll, India has added 421,183 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 8.16% of all active cases globally (one in every 12 active cases), and 10.26% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 16 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 23517, compared with 11256 on Monday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are West Bengal (657), Bihar (353), Manipur (142), Nagaland (70), and Haryana (33).
With 69720 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 88.63%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.52%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 70,307 — 587 deaths and 69720 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.83%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.8%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 112.2 days, and for deaths at 135.7 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (5984), Kerala (5022), Karnataka (5018), West Bengal (3992), and Tamil Nadu (3536).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (72.90%), Chhattisgarh (83.10%), Karnataka (84.85%), Puducherry (85.78%), and Assam (86.00).
India on Monday conducted 1,032,795 coronavirus tests, and had a test positivity rate of 4.5%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (19.56%), Goa (14.41%), Chandigarh (14.29%), Puducherry (12.31%), and Karnataka (11.42%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Rajasthan (22.52%), Goa (21.43%), Nagaland (18.34%), Manipur (15.34%), and Sikkim (14.29%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (203234), J&K (153245), Andhra Pradesh (136488), Assam (127063), and Tamil Nadu (119317).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1601365), Andhra Pradesh (786050), Karnataka (770604), Tamil Nadu (690936), and Uttar Pradesh (456865).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 5,984 cases. The state has added 95347 cases in the past 10 days.
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 27,099 cases in the past seven days. On Tuesday it added 2918 cases.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 3,536, to 690936.
Karnataka has reported 5018 cases, to take its tally to 770604.
Uttar Pradesh has added 1719 cases to take its tally to 456865.
Delhi has added 2154 cases to take its tally to 333171.
