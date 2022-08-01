JUST IN

ITR Filing AY 2022-23: What if you missed the ITR?
Income tax return: Missed ITR 2021-22 deadline? Here's what to do next
Rajasthan govt transfers 18 bureaucrats, including seven IAS officers
10 dead, many injured due to electrocution in West Bengal's Cooch Behar
Best bottom-up approach: Raghuram Rajan on Chhattisgarh's Godhan Nyay Yojna
Mortal remains of BSF jawans killed in Congo reach their native villages
Never faced a minute's 'headache' as Delhi Police chief, says Asthana
Putin's ex-adviser in European hospital for neuro disorder: Report
TMS Ep226: Q1 numbers, Neha Narkhede, markets, recession
Delhi liquor vendors' excise licenses extended till Aug31; LG's nod awaited
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Hope he gets time to see a movie: PM on CWG gold medallist Achinta Sheuli

Business Standard

Data story: India records 16,464 new Covid cases, death toll at 526,396

India has added 130,654 cases in the past 7 days

Topics
Coronavirus | Health Ministry | Omicron

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 
Covid test
Photo: Bloomberg

India reported an increase of 313 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 143,989. The country is twenty-seventh among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 1, it added 16,464 cases to take its total caseload to 44,036,275. And, with 39 new fatalities, including 15 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 526,396, or 1.20 per cent of total confirmed infections.
.

With 834,167 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on July 31, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,043,403,676. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,365,890 — or 98.48 per cent of the total caseload — with 16,112 new cured cases being reported on August 1.
  • India has added 130,654 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,043,403,676 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on August 1 saw an increase of 313, compared with 292 on July 31.
  • With 16,112 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.48%, while the fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.21%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 16,151— 39 deaths and 16,112 recoveries.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8047455), Kerala (6721090), Karnataka (4007363), Tamil Nadu (3544246), and Andhra Pradesh (2332090).
  • The five states with the most active cases are West Bengal (15314), Kerala (14833), Maharashtra (13003), Tamil Nadu (12671), and Karnataka (11105).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148104), Kerala (70474), Karnataka (40146), Tamil Nadu (38032), and Delhi (26311).
Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 10:29 IST

`