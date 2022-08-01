Data story: India records 16,464 new Covid cases, death toll at 526,396

India reported an increase of 313 in active cases to take its count to 143,989. The country is twenty-seventh among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 1, it added 16,464 cases to take its total caseload to 44,036,275. And, with 39 new fatalities, including 15 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 reached 526,396, or 1.20 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 834,167 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on July 31, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,043,403,676. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,365,890 — or 98.48 per cent of the total caseload — with 16,112 new cured cases being reported on August 1.