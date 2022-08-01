Data story: India records 16,464 new Covid cases, death toll at 526,396

.
India reported an increase of 313 in active coronavirus
cases to take its count to 143,989. The country is twenty-seventh among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 1, it added 16,464 cases to take its total caseload to 44,036,275. And, with 39 new fatalities, including 15 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll
reached 526,396, or 1.20 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 834,167 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on July 31, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,043,403,676. The count of recovered coronavirus
cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,365,890 — or 98.48 per cent of the total caseload — with 16,112 new cured cases being reported on August 1.
-
India has added 130,654 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India has so far administered 2,043,403,676 vaccine doses.
-
The count of active cases across India on August 1 saw an increase of 313, compared with 292 on July 31.
-
With 16,112 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.48%, while the fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.21%.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 16,151— 39 deaths and 16,112 recoveries.
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8047455), Kerala (6721090), Karnataka (4007363), Tamil Nadu (3544246), and Andhra Pradesh (2332090).
-
The five states with the most active cases are West Bengal (15314), Kerala (14833), Maharashtra (13003), Tamil Nadu (12671), and Karnataka (11105).
-
The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148104), Kerala (70474), Karnataka (40146), Tamil Nadu (38032), and Delhi (26311).