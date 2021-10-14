DATA STORY: India reports 18,987 new cases; death toll at 451,435

India on Thursday reported a net reduction of 1,067 in active cases to take its count to 206,586. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.16 per cent (one in 85). The country is ninth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 18,987 cases to take its total caseload to 34,020,730 from 34,001,743 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 246 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 451,435, or 1.33 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,566,347 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 968,220,997. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 33,362܉ – or 98.07 per cent of total caseload – with 19,808 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Now the ninth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 126,418 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 1.16% of all active cases globally (one in every 85 active cases), and 9.26% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 968,220,997 vaccine doses. That is 2845.97 per cent of its total caseload, and 69.3 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (121903541), Maharashtra (93998944), West Bengal (69619706), Gujarat (69302651), and Madhya Pradesh (68217172).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (1106113), Delhi (1086253), Gujarat (1085017), Jammu and Kashmir (1028190), and Uttarakhand (1009939).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 38 days.

The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net reduction of 7,247, compared with 12,447 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Mizoram (103), Hinachal Pradesh (75), West Bengal (23), Assam (17), and Jharkhand (7).

With 22,844 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.06%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.33%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Nagaland (2.14%). The rate in as many as 16 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 23,070 — 226 deaths and 22,844 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.98%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 1489.1 days, and for deaths at 1383.5 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (7823), Maharashtra (2069), Tamil Nadu (1289), Mizoram (1224), and West Bengal (768).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (97.43%).

India on Sunday conducted 1,325,399 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 586,363,442. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.2%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.74%), Kerala (13.24%), Goa (12.62%), Sikkim (12.28%), and Maharashtra (10.89%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Mizoram (12.99%), Kerala (9.09%), Sikkim (5.88%), Manipur (5.18%), and Meghalaya (2.97%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1516055), J&K (1135041), Kerala (1017466), Karnataka (724517), and Telangana (682721).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6581677), Kerala (4809619), Karnataka (2981732), Tamil Nadu (2680857), and Andhra Pradesh (2058065).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 2069 new cases to take its tally to 6581677.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 7823 cases to take its tally to 4809619.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 332 cases to take its tally to 2981732.

Tamil Nadu has added 1289 cases to take its tally to 2680857.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 503 to 2058065.

Uttar Pradesh has added 20 cases to take its tally to 1709985.

Delhi has added 34 cases to take its tally to 1439252.