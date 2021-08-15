DATA STORY: India reports 36,083 new cases; active cases decline further

India on Sunday reported a net decrease of 2,337 in active cases to take its count to 385,336. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.25 per cent (one in 44). The country is tenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 36,083 cases to take its total caseload to 32,192,576 from 32,156,493 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 493 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 431,225, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 7,350,553 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Saturday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 543,846,290. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 31,376,015 – or 97.46 per cent of total caseload – with 37,927 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.

Now the tenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 258,121 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 2.25% of all active cases globally (one in every 44 active cases), and 9.86% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 543,846,290 vaccine doses. That is 1689.35 per cent of its total caseload, and 38.99 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (62282170), Maharashtra (53894322), Gujarat (43449460), Rajasthan (42279965), and Madhya Pradesh (40452843).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (743269), Uttarakhand (692086), Gujarat (680254), Delhi (670724), and J&K (571504).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 26 days.

The count of active cases across India on Sunday saw a net reduction of 2,337, compared to net addition of 2,446 on Saturday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (256), Kerala (242), Himachal Pradesh (87), Tamil Nadu (16), and Delhi (10).

With 37,927 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.46%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.34%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.72%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.11%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 38,420 — 493 deaths and 37,927 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.28%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 618.1 days, and for deaths at 605.9 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (19451), Maharashtra (5787), Tamil Nadu (1916), Karnataka (1632), and Andhra Pradesh (1535).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (94.57%).

India on Wednesday conducted 1,923,863 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 493,624,440. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.9%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (15.34%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.71%), Sikkim (12.86%), Maharashtra (12.58%), and Kerala (12.55%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Kerala (13.97%), Manipur (12.63%), Sikkim (10.71%), Meghalaya (8.04%), and Arunachal Pradesh (5.3%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1315258), J&K (920669), Kerala (819803), Karnataka (603268), and Telangana (593037).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6387863), Kerala (3671541), Karnataka (2928033), Tamil Nadu (2586885), and Andhra Pradesh (1992191).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 5787 new cases to take its tally to 6387863.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 19451 cases to take its tally to 3671541.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1632 cases to take its tally to 2928033.

Tamil Nadu has added 1916 cases to take its tally to 2586885.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1535 to 1992191.

Uttar Pradesh has added 42 cases to take its tally to 1708918.

Delhi has added 50 cases to take its tally to 1437038.