DATA STORY: India reports first 300+ daily Covid deaths since Dec 25, most in 104 days

India on Wednesday reported a net increase of 11,846 in active cases to take its count to 552,566. That is a little over 54 per cent of the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.51 per cent (one in 40). The country is 6th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 53,480 cases to take its total caseload to 12,149,335. And, with 354 new fatalities, the most in a day since December 17, its Covid-19 reached 162,468, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,940,999 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Tuesday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 63,054,353. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,434,301 – or 94.11 per cent of total caseload – with 41,280 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.