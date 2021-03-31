DATA STORY: India reports first 300+ daily Covid deaths since Dec 25, most in 104 days

India on Wednesday reported a net increase of 11,846 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 552,566. That is a little over 54 per cent of the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 2.51 per cent (one in 40). The country is 6th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 53,480 cases to take its total caseload to 12,149,335. And, with 354 new fatalities, the most in a day since December 17, its Covid-19 death toll reached 162,468, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 1,940,999 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Tuesday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 63,054,353. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,434,301 – or 94.11 per cent of total caseload – with 41,280 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.
With a daily increase of 53,480 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 12,095,855 on Tuesday to 12,149,335 – an increase of 0.4%. Death toll has reached 162,468, with 354 fatalities in a day, the most in 104 days and the first daily increase of over 300 since December 25. Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, fourth by fatality, third by total, and second by recovered cases, India has added 415,277 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 2.51% of all active cases globally (one in every 40 active cases), and 5.77% of all deaths (one in every 17 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 63,054,353 people. That is 519.03 per cent of its total caseload, and 4.536 per cent of its population.
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (10736963), Rajasthan (10335156), Uttar Pradesh (9982124), Gujarat (9435715), and West Bengal (9215321).
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (165224), Gujarat (147728), Rajasthan (127543), Delhi (121425), and Uttarakhand (111986).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 28 days.
The count of active cases across India saw a net increase of 11,846 on Wednesday, compared with 18,912 on Tuesday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (3959), Chhattisgarh (1876), Karnataka (1692), Madhya Pradesh (884), and Tamil Nadu (863).
With 41,280 new daily recoveries, the most since December 6 last year, India’s recovery rate stands at 94.11%, while fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.34%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.88%), Sikkim (2.17%), and Maharashtra (1.96%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 41,634 — 354 deaths and 41,280 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.85%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.5%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 157.1 days, and for deaths at 317.8 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (27918), Chhattisgarh (3108), Karnataka (2975), Kerala (2389), and Tamil Nadu (2342).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Maharashtra (85.71%), Punjab (87.10%), Chandigarh (87.99%), Chhattisgarh (92.40%), and Madhya Pradesh (93.17%).
India on Tuesday conducted 1,022,915 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 243,672,940. The test positivity rate recorded was 5.2%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Maharashtra (14.13%), Goa (10.67%), Ladakh (9.19%), Nagaland (8.99%), and Chandigarh (8.63%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Maharashtra (21.5%), Rajasthan (15.91%), Chandigarh (15.11%), Haryana (11.54%), and Chhattisgarh (11.27%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (775408), J&K (442228), Kerala (367217), Karnataka (315302), and Andhra Pradesh (279244).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2773436), Kerala (1121931), Karnataka (992779), Andhra Pradesh (900805), and Tamil Nadu (884094).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 27,918 new cases to take its tally to 2773436. The state has added 324,289 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 2,389 cases to take its tally to 1121931.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 2975 cases to take its tally to 992779.
Andhra Pradesh has added 993 cases to take its tally to 900805.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 2342 to 884094.
Delhi has added 995 cases to take its tally to 660611.
Uttar Pradesh has added 918 cases to take its tally to 615996.
