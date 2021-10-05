DATA STORY: India reports lowest spike in daily cases in 6 months

India on Tuesday reported a net reduction of 11,556 in active cases to take its count to 252,902. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.4 per cent (one in 71). The country is eighth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 18,346 cases to take its total caseload to 33,853,048 from 33,834,702 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 263 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 449,260, or 1.33 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 7,251,419 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 915,465,826. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 33,150,886 – or 97.93 per cent of total caseload – with 29,639 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.

Now the eighth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 155,467 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 1.4% of all active cases globally (one in every 71 active cases), and 9.32% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 915,465,826 vaccine doses. That is 2704.23 per cent of its total caseload, and 65.61 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (115606022), Maharashtra (88864282), Madhya Pradesh (66894003), Gujarat (65607849), and West Bengal (63486022).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (1082615), Delhi (1038320), Gujarat (1027171), Uttarakhand (992765), and Jammu and Kashmir (935978).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 34 days.

The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net reduction of 11,556, compared to net addition of 6,099 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Mizoram (6391), West Bengal (17), Delhi (12), Assam (10), and Arunachal Pradesh (6).

With 29,639 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.93%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.33%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.13%). The rate in as many as 16 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 29,902 — 263 deaths and 29,639 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.87%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 1278.7 days, and for deaths at 1183.7 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (8850), Maharashtra (3165), Mizoram (1681), Tamil Nadu (1467), and West Bengal (601).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (96.73%).

India on Sunday conducted 1,141,642 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 575,394,042. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.6%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.74%), Kerala (13.28%), Goa (12.9%), Sikkim (12.38%), and Maharashtra (11.05%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Mizoram (109.94%), Kerala (11.82%), Sikkim (7.02%), Meghalaya (7%), and Manipur (5.12%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1490248), J&K (1105805), Kerala (997584), Karnataka (712231), and Telangana (674302).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6562514), Kerala (4729056), Karnataka (2978286), Tamil Nadu (2669962), and Andhra Pradesh (2053192).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 3165 new cases to take its tally to 6562514.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 8850 cases to take its tally to 4729056.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 397 cases to take its tally to 2978286.

Tamil Nadu has added 1467 cases to take its tally to 2669962.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 429 to 2053192.

Uttar Pradesh has added 16 cases to take its tally to 1709873.

Delhi has added 34 cases to take its tally to 1439000.