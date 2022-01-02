DATA STORY: India's active cases rise to 122,801; death toll at 481,770

India on Sunday reported a net increase of 18,020 in active cases to take its count to 122,801. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.41 per cent (one in 244). The country is twenty-sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 27,553 cases to take its total caseload to 34,889,132 from 34,861,579 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 284 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 481,770, or 1.38 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,575,225 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Saturday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,454,413,005. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,284,561 — or 98.27 per cent of total caseload — with 9,249 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.

Now the twenty-six-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 102,330 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.41% of all active cases globally (one in every 244 active cases), and 8.83% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,454,413,005 vaccine doses. That is 4168.67 per cent of its total caseload, and 103.97 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 88 days.

The count of active cases across India on Sunday saw a net increase of 18,020, compared with 13,420 on Saturday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (7718), West Bengal (2590), Delhi (1950), Gujarat (965), and Jharkhand (902).

With 9,249 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.27%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.38%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.18%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 9,533 — 284 deaths and 9,249 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 2.97%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.0%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 877.4 days, and for deaths at 1175.5 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (9170), West Bengal (4512), Delhi (2716), Kerala (2435), and Tamil Nadu (1489).

India on Saturday conducted 1,082,376 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 680,071,486. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.5%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6687991), Kerala (5249612), Karnataka (3008370), Tamil Nadu (2749534), and Andhra Pradesh (2077321).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 9170 new cases to take its tally to 6687991.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 2435 cases to take its tally to 5249612.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1033 cases to take its tally to 3008370.

Tamil Nadu has added 1489 cases to take its tally to 2749534.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 176 to 2077321.

Uttar Pradesh has added 380 cases to take its tally to 1711985.

Delhi has added 2716 cases to take its tally to 1450927.