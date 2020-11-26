DATA STORY: India sees biggest single-day jump in active cases since Sep 18

Contrary to the fairly consistent trend of daily net reduction, India’s count of active cases has seen a significant jump on consecutive days. With an addition of 7,598, the most in a day since September 18, the number reached 452,344, or 2.62 per cent (one in 38) of all active cases globally. Overall, the country added 44,489 cases to take its tally to 9,266,705.

National capital Delhi, which is witnessing a third wave of infections, reported an increase of 5,246 cases and 99 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Its tally now stands at 545,787, and at 8,720.

With 36,367 new cured cases in a day, India’s recovered cases reached 8,679,138 (93.66 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), while its Covid-19 reached 135,223 (1.46 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 524 fatalities reported on Thursday.

Now the seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 308,222 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday (November 26, 2020):

