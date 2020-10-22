DATA STORY: India sees sharpest single-day drop in active cases since Sep 22

India on Thursday continued its streak of daily net declines in the count of active cases. A drop of 24,278, the most in a day since September 22, brought the total down to 715,812, which is the lowest since August 26 and 30 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754.
With 702 Covid-19 fatalitities, India’s death toll reached 116,616, while 79,415 cured cases took the country’s total recovered cases to 6,874,518, or 89.20 per cent of all confirmed infections so far. The country has reported as many as 1,686,693 cured coronavirus cases in October so far. Overall, with an addition of 55,839 cases, India’s tally of confirmed cases reached 7,706,946.
The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 399,849 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday (October 22, 2020):
With a daily increase of 55,839 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 7,651,107 on Wednesday to 7,706,946 – an increase of 0.7%. Death toll has reached 116,616, with 702 fatalities in a day. The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 399,849 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 7.59% of all active cases globally (one in every 13 active cases), and 10.26% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 16 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 24278, the most in a day since September 22, compared with 8448 on Wednesday. Kerala (1504), West Bengal (409), Delhi (195), Haryana (109), Chhattisgarh (86).
With 79415 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 89.20%; the fatality rate has come down to 1.52%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 80,117 — 702 deaths and 79415 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.87%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.7%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 95.3 days, and for deaths at 114.8 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (8369), Maharashtra (8142), Karnataka (5872), West Bengal (4069), and Andhra Pradesh (3746).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (73.81%), Chhattisgarh (83.64%), Karnataka (85.80%), Puducherry (86.30%), and Assam (86.83%).
India on Wednesday conducted 1,469,984 coronavirus tests, and had a test positivity rate of 3.8%, the lowest so far.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (19.43%), Goa (14.48%), Chandigarh (14.1%), Puducherry (12.09%), and Karnataka (11.26%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (24.41%), Sikkim (16.59%), Kerala (13.49%), Maharashtra (10.68%), and Chhattisgarh (10.02%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (209071), J&K (157214), Andhra Pradesh (139236), Assam (129426), and Tamil Nadu (121459).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1617658), Andhra Pradesh (793299), Karnataka (782773), Tamil Nadu (697116), Uttar Pradesh (461475).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 8,142 cases. The state has added 89432 cases in the past 10 days.
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 25,834 cases in the past seven days. On Tuesday it added 3746 cases.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 3,086 to 697116.
Karnataka has reported 5872 cases, to take its tally to 782773.
Uttar Pradesh has added 2321 cases to take its tally to 461475.
Delhi has added 3686 cases to take its tally to 340436.
