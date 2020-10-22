DATA STORY: India sees sharpest single-day drop in active cases since Sep 22

India on Thursday continued its streak of daily net declines in the count of active cases. A drop of 24,278, the most in a day since September 22, brought the total down to 715,812, which is the lowest since August 26 and 30 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754.

With 702 Covid-19 fatalitities, India’s reached 116,616, while 79,415 cured cases took the country’s total recovered cases to 6,874,518, or 89.20 per cent of all confirmed infections so far. The country has reported as many as 1,686,693 cured cases in October so far. Overall, with an addition of 55,839 cases, India’s tally of confirmed cases reached 7,706,946.

The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 399,849 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday (October 22, 2020):

