DATA STORY: Lowest spike in cases in 132 days; Active cases below 400,000

India on Tuesday reported a net reduction of 13,089 in active cases to take its count to 398,100. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.85 per cent (one in 35). The country is seventh among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 29,689 cases to take its total caseload to 31,440,951 from 31,411,262 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 415 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 421,382, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 6,603,112 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 441,912,395.

The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 30,621,469 – or 97.39 per cent of total caseload – with 42,363 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.

Now the seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 266,629 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 2.85% of all active cases globally (one in every 35 active cases), and 10.07% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 441,912,395 vaccine doses. That is 1405.53 per cent of its total caseload, and 31.69 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (50086993), Maharashtra (46464614), Gujarat (35766929), Rajasthan (35364262), and West Bengal (32190484).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (599643), Delhi (575902), Gujarat (559975), Uttarakhand (545910), and J&K (483586).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 26 days.

The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net reduction of 13,089, compared to net addition of 2,977 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Meghalaya (77), Arunachal Pradesh (53), Tripura (21), Himachal Pradesh (17), and Lakshadweep (6).

With 42,363 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.39%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.34%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.72%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.1%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 42,778 — 415 deaths and 42,363 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.97%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 733.7 days, and for deaths at 703.5 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (11586), Maharashtra (4877), Tamil Nadu (1785), Odisha (1637), and Andhra Pradesh (1627).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (95.32%).

India on Sunday conducted 1,720,110 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 459,164,121. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.7%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (16.49%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.69%), Maharashtra (13.33%), Sikkim (12.97%), and Kerala (12.49%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Manipur (20.23%), Meghalaya (15.04%), Sikkim (12.54%), Kerala (10.59%), and Arunachal Pradesh (7.45%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1245715), J&K (839654), Kerala (736403), Karnataka (561933), and Uttarakhand (547967).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6269799), Kerala (3283116), Karnataka (2896163), Tamil Nadu (2550282), and Andhra Pradesh (1956392).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 4877 new cases to take its tally to 6269799.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 11586 cases to take its tally to 3283116.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1606 cases to take its tally to 2896163.

Tamil Nadu has added 1785 cases to take its tally to 2550282.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1627 to 1956392.

Uttar Pradesh has added 53 cases to take its tally to 1708208.

Delhi has added 39 cases to take its tally to 1435949.