Data story: Positivity rate at 13.3%; Bengal reports massive spike in cases

India on Monday reported a net increase of 133,008 in active cases to take its count to 723,619. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.69 per cent (one in 59). The country is sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 179,723 cases to take its total caseload to 35,707,727 from 35,528,004 — an increase of 0.51%. And, with 146 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 483,936, or 1.36 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,960,975 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,519,405,951. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,500,172 — or 96.62 per cent of total caseload — with 46,569 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 784,845 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 1.69% of all active cases globally (one in every 59 active cases), and 8.79% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,519,405,951 vaccine doses. That is 4255.11 per cent of its total caseload, and 108.61 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 27 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net increase of 133,008, compared with 118,442 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (29025), West Bengal (16056), Delhi (12555), Karnataka (11095), and Tamil Nadu (11075).

With 46,569 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.62%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.36%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.68%), Nagaland (2.18%), and Uttarakhand (2.12%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 46,715 — 146 deaths and 46,569 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.31%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.4%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 137.4 days, and for deaths at 2297.2 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (44388), West Bengal (24287), Delhi (22751), Tamil Nadu (12895), and Karnataka (12000).

India on Sunday conducted 1,352,717 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 691,575,352. The test positivity rate recorded was 13.3%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6920044), Kerala (5285542), Karnataka (3051958), Tamil Nadu (2800286), and Andhra Pradesh (2081859).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 44388 new cases to take its tally to 6920044.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 6238 cases to take its tally to 5285542.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 12000 cases to take its tally to 3051958.

Tamil Nadu has added 12895 cases to take its tally to 2800286.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1257 to 2081859.

West Bengal has added 24287 cases to take its tally to 1755046.

Uttar Pradesh has added 7680 cases to take its tally to 1737550.

Delhi has added 22751 cases to take its tally to 1549730.