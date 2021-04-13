'Day-dreamer's fantasy,' says HC in Punjab woman vs Prince Harry case

The and Haryana High Court has dismissed a plea of a woman seeking action against of the United Kingdom for breaking a promise to marry her while observing that the petition was just "day-dreamer's fantasy about marrying Prince Harry".

Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan noted that there was a possibility that the woman might have had a conversation with fake ids created on social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, other platforms and such conversation cannot be relied upon by the Court.

The woman approached the High Court seeking issuance of an arrest warrant against saying he didn't fulfill his promise to marry her. She produced some emails between her and Prince Harry, in which the person, sending the email, has stated that he promises to marry her soon.

"It is well-known fact that fake IDs are created on various social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, etc, and authenticity of such conversation cannot be relied upon by this Court. There is every possibility that so-called may be sitting in a cyber cafe of a village in Punjab, looking for greener pastures for himself," the judge said in the order.

On a Court's query, whether she has ever travelled to the United Kingdom, she replied in the negative and stated that she had a conversation through social media, where she has even sent messages to Prince Charles that his son Prince Harry is engaged with her.

Passing the order, Justice Sangwan opined, "I find that this petition is nothing, but just a day-dreamer's fantasy about marrying Prince Harry."

The petitioner, who is an advocate appearing in person, sought legal action against "Prince Harry Middleton son of Prince Charles Middleton resident of United Kingdom" and to direct the UK Police Cell to take action against him since, despite promise to marry the petitioner, the promise had not been fulfilled.

She also requested the Court that the arrest warrants be issued against Prince Harry so that no further delay occurs in their marriage.

The High Court said a careful perusal of printouts of so-called conversations, would reveal that even the same are not true copies, as some portion has been deleted or erased.

"In view of the above, this Court finds no ground to entertain this petition and can only show its sympathy for the petitioner that she has believed such fake conversation to be true. Accordingly, the present petition is dismissed," the order of the Court concluded.

